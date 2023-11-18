Standoff with armed man lasts hours before his arrest by Sacramento Police

(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Police Department had a nearly five-hour standoff with an armed man who was hiding out inside a tent.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, police say they arrived at an area near 29th and T Streets. The police department’s crisis negotiations team used various methods to communicate with an individual armed with a knife, but he remained unresponsive to officers until nearly 8 p.m.

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits Sacramento on 20th anniversary of being sworn in as governor

Police say that after almost five hours he surrendered and was taken into custody.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.