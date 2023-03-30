Standoff in Ashburnham near Cushing Academy ends

ASHBURNHAM ― A stand-off that caused officials to close off roads around Cushing Academy ended at about 11:20 a.m. when a suspect was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

According to officials, the suspect fled a police stop in Winchendon and drove into the wood line on Rte. 101 in Ashburnham, near Cushing Academy. The suspect then refused police commands to exit the vehicle.

Ashburnham police had urged residents to avoid the area of Willard and Central streets due to an ongoing situation and police activity in the area.

ASHBURNHAM - A state police tactical vehicle leaves the area of the Cushing Academy campus after a chase and standoff ended there Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The Massachusetts State Police’s Special Tactical Operations Team and Crisis Response Unit assisted in the incident. A police helicopter could be seen overhead as the situation unfolded.

ASHBURNHAM - Members of the state police STOP team gather in the area of Route 101 and Willard Road where a man refused to get out of his vehicle after a chase Thursday, March 30, 2023. The chase went through Cushing Academy briefly and the standoff ended just off the campus grounds.

ASHBURNHAM - A man is loaded into an ambulance in the area of Route 101 and Willard Road after a chase and standoff Thursday, March 30, 2023.

There was no threat to the public during the incident, according to Ashburnham officials.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Ashburnham standoff ends near Cushing Academy