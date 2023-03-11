Standoff between police, shooting suspect continues in San Gabriel Valley after 24 hours

An armed man who opened fire on Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responding to an emergency call remained barricaded inside a San Gabriel Valley home Saturday afternoon, more than 24 hours after the standoff began, officials said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon about 2:29 p.m. Friday near the 16900 block of Wing Lane in Valinda, authorities said. When officers arrived, officials said, the suspect began shooting and deputies fired back. The suspect then barricaded himself inside the home where he remains.

Crisis negotiators and personnel with the department's special enforcement bureau are at the scene.

"It is pretty much stagnant at this point," said LASD Deputy Michael Chen.

No one has been hit by gunfire and one female victim was transported to a local hospital for a non-shooting related injury, the department said in a release.

Sheriff's deputies evacuated nearby residents to a local high school where the Red Cross is assisting in relief efforts, Chen said.

