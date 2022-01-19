Standoff blocks North State Street, others as Aberdeen police try to detain stolen vehicle suspect

North State Street north of C.C. Lee Elementary school was blocked off Wednesday afternoon as police responded to an incident.

Part of North State Street was blocked off Wednesday afternoon as police responded to an incident on the north side of town.

Aberdeen Police Department Capt. Tanner Jondahl said officers are trying to get a suspect out of a residential property on 22nd Avenue Northeast.

Jondahl said the situation started with a report of a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning. In the course of that investigation, officers saw the vehicle on the north side of town. The driver fled officers, Jondahl said, but the vehicle was soon found abandoned on 22nd Avenue Northeast near North State Street.

In approaching the vehicle, Jondahl said, officers heard activity at a nearby home where the homeowner found an individual in the garage. The homeowner was able to get out of the home safely, but police are now negotiating the surrender of the suspect.

A police officer stands guard at the edge of the C.C. Lee Elementary School parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

The incident developed in the early afternoon, prior to school dismissal. As it was close to both C.C. Lee Elementary School and Holgate Middle School, parents were notified by the school that students at C.C. Lee and Holgate needed to be picked up by parents at the front of the school and would not be allowed to walk home.

The law enforcement response was heavy north of C.C. Lee Elementary School, with police cars, an ambulance and larger vehicles, including the police department's MaxxPro surplus military vehicle.

The situation was a complicating factor as parents and buses picked up students from the school with traffic blocked to the north.

Jondahl said because of the elementary school's proximity to the incident, the school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

At least two police officers were keeping watch in or near the school parking lot as classes dismissed.

In addition to North State Street, other streets in the neighborhood were blocked off, including 22nd Avenue Northeast. Police ask that residents stay away from the area until the situation is resolved.

Aberdeen police, the Brown County Sheriff's Office, Brown County Emergency Management, South Dakota Highway Patrol and Aberdeen Fire & Rescue are responding.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Aberdeen police working to detain suspect in a residential home