Standoff at Bristol County House of Corrections was 'seconds away' from hostage situation

DARTMOUTH - The hours-long inmate standoff at the Bristol County House of Corrections Friday was "seconds away" from becoming a hostage situation.

Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux said quick-acting correction officers hit a red kill button that deactivated the unit's control panel, shutting down access control.

Had they not, he said, the 75 protesting inmates in the first of two units that had to be locked down, could have taken the four correction officers on duty hostage.

They also could have gotten out into the courtyard and out onto the roof, which would have led to a riot situation. It was around 9 a.m. when the incident began.

Heroux said the incident shouldn't be called a riot since there was no violence. He said a riot "by definition" includes violence.

He acknowleged that there was plenty of destruction, though, currently estimated at $100,000 to $200,000 but likely to go up when plumbing and electrical repairs are calculated.

The inmates in the two units, who are being held for trial and include supects with multiple murder charges, had been protesting being moved Friday morning. They can be a tougher lot than the other inmates sentenced to the facility for crimes that don't exceed 2 1/2 years of incarceration.

They were being moved so that work making the units more "suicide resistant" could be performed. That included refitting bunk beds to eliminate choke points.

The Sheriff's Office is also working to add toilets to the cells in these units, so that locks can also be added, Heroux said, to increase safety for inmates and officers.

Heroux said the officers were instructed that they were going to show force, but be "judicious in using force."

About half the cells in the 1,400-capacity House of Corrections don't have locks because they don't include toilets, which is a requirement. He said the facililty was designed in that fashion back in the 1980s.

Heroux said surveillance video showed inmates Thursday night apparently planning the protest when they learned they were being moved to cells with locks the following day.

Story continues

There were 75 inmates in the first "GB" unit protesting the move and 63 in the second. Seventeen inmates in the first unit, and three in the second, have been identified as ringleaders and face charges. They were transported to other county jails throughout the state.

Reparations might be sought

The damage is being assessed, video will be reviewed, and interviews will be made before the evidence is turned over to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office for charges.

Heroux said he didn't know whether the DA might seek reparations.

The GB unit was the most heavily damaged. There was far less damage in the second GA unit, and inmates there helped clean up at the incident's close when they saw all the officers lined up to enter.

The damage is being assessed, video will be reviewed, and interviews will be made before the evidence is turned over to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office for charges.

The Sheriff's Office produced pictures of the damage during a press conference Monday. The pictures showed some of the homemade weapons contrived by the inmates from the material they damaged, including clubs made by broken metal parts from the bunk beds.

There was also a strong "home brew" odor in one section, Heroux said.

While they were working to de-escalate the situation throughout the day, sheriff's officers from Suffolk, Plymouth, Hampden, Norfolk, and Barnstable counties and officers from the state Dept. of Corrections continued to arrive.

There were about 130 officers on hand when they decided that they were going to have go into the units.Heroux said they looked at video of the interior beforehand. They were also given a look at a vacant unit with the same layout.

They took the units back around 3 to 4 p.m. after they decided the inmates were not going to cooperate. The decision to go in was made collectively.

Show force but be 'judicious' in using it

He said the officers were instructed that they were going to show force, but be "judicious in using force."

Heroux said a few "flash bang" stun grenades were used and some pepper spray was also utitlized but that basically the inmates surrendered immediately in the first unit.

They dropped to the ground when ordered, were handcuffed and led out one by one. One inmate resisted but was subdued without major injury.

Heroux said dogs were not used in retaking the units because they would be a distraction and possibly interfere with officer interactions with their barking. He said the Sheriff's dogs are better employed at drug detection and search and rescues.

The inmates had initially written up demands, some reasonable like lower canteen prices. Heroux said he had campaigned on the that issue.

Some were unreasonable, like turning back on their cell phone service.

They also asked to speak directly to Heroux. He noted that he responded to all inmate letters, adding that responding in person in this situation would have made matters worse.

Sheriff's officers were in contact with the inmates through a window, Heroux said. They threw his written reponse to their demands out the window without reading them.

Damages are estimated at $100,000 to $200,000.

He said that they had reached a point of no return and couldn't be reasoned with at that juncture.

Heroux said the timing was also right by this time, given that all the responding officers were on hand.He said it would have been dangerous to go in too early when there weren't enough officers.

They also didn't want to keep the lockdown going too long for fear of agitation spreading to the rest of the inmates, who were also locked down, unable to access programming and without use of phones or tablets.

The inmates attempted to block the doors with mattresses and other materials, but the doors open inward and officers were able to get in. Inmates also spread soapy water on the floor to make it slippery for officers.

One silver lining to the incident

Heroux said the one silver lining to the incident was the chance it might speed updating the facility.

They had planned to add locks and toilets to these two units as part of the work to update 11 units on the campus. The cost is about $500,000 per unit, he said, and the Sheriff's Office has about $1.5 million that can be applied to the work.

That money comes from canteen proceeds and can be used to to better inmate conditions. It would take years to get all the work done in-house but state officials can now be shown the need for the work and may make more money available.

Heroux added that once the updates are completed, they will have enough units available to close the 135-year-old Ash Street Jail in New Bedford.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Not a riot, but Bristol County Jail incident nearly involved hostages