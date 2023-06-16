Standoff in Cambridge leaves one dead

An officer in turnout gear at the scene of the standoff on Foster Avenue in Cambridge.

Cambridge Police responded to a call for breaking and entering Thursday afternoon that ended with a standoff between one male subject and multiple first responder agencies, leaving one man dead.

According to the Cambridge Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Eighth Street in reference to a breaking and entering in progress. Upon officers' arrival, they determined the subject, a 24-year-old male from Cambridge, had fled the scene. The police department had not released the man's name as of Friday evening.

Officers began to search the area and checked the subject's residence in the 400 block of Foster Avenue. Once there, officers made contact with the subject’s mother. She confirmed that he was inside and went in to get him. While the mother was inside, officers learned the male subject had access to guns inside the home. Additional officers were called to the scene to assist.

A perimeter was set up and multiple attempts were made to get the male subject to surrender. While officers were setting up the perimeter, a 20-year-old resident was arrested for misconduct at an emergency for hampering officers at the scene.

Photos from the standoff on Foster Avenue in Cambridge.

Law enforcement officers began making arrangements to call the male subject out the residence when he started shooting from an upstairs window at six Cambridge SWAT officers. One SWAT officer fired into the window the subject was shooting from, while other officers moved back and took different cover. No officers were injured and one cruiser received damage from the gunfire.

Streets were closed down as assistance came in from the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office, the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Byesville Police. Armored vehicles arrived on the scene and officers rotated positions in order to give others a chance to rest. The ordeal began around 2:41 p.m. Thursday, and the scene not cleared until after 1 a.m. Friday morning.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Crime Scene Unit arrives at the incident at Foster Avenue in Cambridge.

According to the police department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Special Response Team arrived and attempted to fly an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in an open window. After not being able to locate or reach the subject, the teams deployed tear gas in the home to force the male subject.

When the male subject did not exit the home, a hand-thrown robot was able to clear the first floor of the home. Another UAV was flown into another top-floor window. After a few minutes, UVA operators located the male with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After clearing the first floor and second floor of any potential dangers, officers were able to make entry and eventually clear the scene, confirming the subject was deceased.

Photos from the standoff on Foster Avenue in Cambridge. A 24-year-old male subject opened fire on officers after a domestic dispute. Cambridge Police returned fire and proceeded to set up a barricade. The incident was resolved after midnight when officers could safely clear the scene.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden stated, "It was a tense situation and it's unfortunate the way it ended. I would like to thank the community for letting us do our job."

Due to the fact that an officer discharged his weapon, the scene was then turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Other agencies on scene included B. C. I., the Emergency Management Agency, Byesville Police and the Salvation Army.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: One dead after standoff in Cambridge Thursday night