Hourslong standoff in Cambridge ends peacefully with man in custody

Authorities responded to a Cambridge home for a report of a barricaded subject Thursday afternoon.

Police say a report of a domestic dispute in the area of Fenno and Sherman Street prompted officers to surround the home around 1:30 p.m.

After hours of negotiating, officials were finally able to make contact with the suspect around 9:40 p.m. He was taken into custody without incident.

It is unclear if the suspect was armed, but the surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution. Residents will now be able to return to their houses.

There were no reports of any injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

Cambridge Police Department has been on Fenno Street since 1:30 p.m. after responding to a call for a domestic dispute. We are working to find an individual inside a home who may be armed. There are no other people inside the home (continued). pic.twitter.com/JNl1Ry88au — Cambridge Police Department (@CambridgePolice) January 11, 2024

