After standoff in Carlyle, Kentucky man charged with murder of Illinois sheriff’s deputy

A Kentucky man suspected in the killing of a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy Wednesday morning is being charged with first-degree murder by the Wayne County State’s Attorney, according to a press release from Illinois State Police.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Deputy Sean Riley responded to a “motorist assist” call on Interstate 64 eastbound at Milepost 115. When a second officer arrived on the scene, Riley was found dead and his squad car was missing. It was found abandoned a short time later east of the scene.

Ray Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky allegedly carjacked a tractor-trailer semi near where the squad car was located, police allege. The driver, being held against his will, drove Tate to a gas station in St. Peters, Missouri, approximately a three-hours drive away, according to a release from Illinois State Police.

In Missouri, a series of carjackings, robberies and shootings occurred, police reported.

Tate allegedly then went back to Illinois with a kidnapped victim in another stolen vehicle, which was located outside a home in rural Carlyle, where the homeowner and kidnapped victim were held hostage, according to the ISP release. Both were uninjured.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, through a post on its social media accounts, warned residents in the Breese, Jamestown and Beaver Prairie areas to be alert for a tan colored station wagon. The post said two men seen recently in the car were considered armed and dangerous.

At the time, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department would not confirm a connection with the shooting and carjacking. A trooper with Indiana State Police, however, later confirmed that the the residence was surrounded by officers from multiple law enforcement agencies and that there was only one suspect.

At 1:42 p.m., Illinois State Police SWAT operators made entry into the residence, taking Tate into custody without incident.

The press release does not say whether Tate is facing other charges related to the alleged car thefts, shootings or kidnappings.

“On behalf of the Illinois State Police, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley’s family, friends, and brothers and sisters at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in the statement.

Riley’s body was escorted by multiple Indiana law enforcement agencies to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s office at around 10 a.m., according to 14 News in Evansville. Another escort transported him back to Illinois just after 2:30 p.m.