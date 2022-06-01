Standoff in Centerville ends peacefully after person surrenders

A standoff ended peacefully in Centerville Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to make contact with a person in the 6000 block of River Downs Drive around 10:15 a.m.

Deputies were trying to contact the person to serve a court order.

When deputies knocked on the door of the home, the occupant knocked backed and made comments saying he would not answer the door, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office also said the person made comments to deputies saying they would have to kill him and that he was armed with a weapon.

Deputies and Centerville police worked to clear neighboring apartment units for safety reasons and phone contact was established with the person inside of the home.

Around 1 p.m. the person exited the home and surrendered., the sheriff’s office said.

He was then transported to Kettering Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.

The sheriff’s office says criminal charges will be reviewed with prosecutors.

No injuries were reported during the incident.











