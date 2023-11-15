Standoff continues on Glessner Avenue as negotiators work to get man to come out of house

Mansfield police and area law enforcement have been attempting to talk to a man who is wanted by authorities and refusing to come out of a house in the 100 block of Glessner Avenue Tuesday,

He reportedly has a felony warrant and is possibly armed. The standoff began around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mansfield assistant police Chief Jason Bammann said from the scene.

Teresa Bays, mother of Ronald Bays, 47, talked to her son on the phone Tuesday outside a laundromat on Glessner Avenue. Mansfield police and law enforcement negotiators were attempting to get her son to come outside a house in the 100 block of Glessner Avenue.

At 7:15 p.m. police were still working to get a peaceful resolution to the situation.

Bammann said initially the suspect was believed to have hostages, but that was not the case.

A couple of women walked out of the house unharmed during the standoff, one of whom officers handcuffed.

"He is not threatening anyone and there are not any reports of him threatening her (a female inside)," Bammann said midway through the standoff. "He is wanted. We're trying to make contact with him."

Mansfield police and area law enforcement are in the 100 block of Glessner Avenue. A police negotiator is attempting to talk a 47-year-old man to come out of a house.

Bammann confirmed the man police were trying to get to come outside is Ronald Bays of Mansfield.

A crowd of onlookers gathered along Glessner Avenue outside the caution tape were upset that police negotiators initially did not let Bays' family members attempt to talk to him.

Ronald Bays' mom and family members gathered at the site near the Wash and Wear laundromat where a command post was set up.

Bays' mother, Teresa, was able to talk to her son on her cell phone and then negotiators were able to talk to Ronald on her phone from inside the command center.

Emotional, she said she is very close to her son and raises his 12-year-old daughter.

Earlier in the standoff, his mother said her son does not want to go back to prison because of probation violations. He is upset about his brother Billy Bays being missing, his mother added.

Family members wait outside the police command center Tuesday to get updates about their loved one Ronald Bays who was refusing to come outside of a house in the 100 block of Glessner Avenue. Bays, 47, is wanted on a felony warrant.

Billy Bays III has been missing from Mansfield since July 28, 2022. His mother was wearing a shirt with Billy's photograph on the front and information about a reward for any information on his whereabouts on the back of the shirt.

Check back for updates on this developing story at mansfieldnewsjournal.com.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

X (Formerly Twitter):@LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ronald Bays has a felony warrant and does not want to return to prison