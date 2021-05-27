Standoff continues after man shoots 3 police officers in Flower Mound, authorities say

A suicidal man shot three police officers at his Flower Mound home on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Two of the officers were taken from the scene in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive to hospitals. Their conditions are stable, Flower Mound police said.

A round hit the third officer in a ballistic vest, and he or she was cleared by medics at the scene and was not taken to a hospital, WFAA-TV reported.

Officers returned fire. They have not been in contact with the man since the gunfire exchange, police said about 10 p.m.

Police first responded about 7 p.m. to a 911 call for a suicidal person. About an hour later, the man, who is the only occupant of the home, fired on the officers, police said.