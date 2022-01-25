Standoff in Coventry ends peacefully after several hours

Jan. 25—COVENTRY — After nearly a day-long standoff a local man peacefully surrendered to police late Monday afternoon after barricading himself in his South Street home, forcing neighbors to be evacuated, schools to go into lockdown and streets to be closed to through traffic.

State Police identified the man as Jared Anderson, 38, of 1726 South St., where he is a tenant and the standoff occurred.

Police said they were serving Anderson with multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest, including two felony warrants, when the incident occurred. When Anderson was approached about these outstanding warrants, he retreated into his home and told police that he had a firearm, a state police trooper stated during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Police added that no one else was home with Anderson during the standoff.

South Street was reopened at 4:25 p.m. on Monday once Anderson was peacefully taken into custody, Town Manager John Elsesser said in a Facebook post.

The street had been closed since at least 8:50 a.m. Monday morning between the intersections with Judd Road and the rotary at the intersection with Daly Road.

State Police said in a press release that a shelter in place had been issued for residents, and neighbors had been safely evacuated to a warm shelter. Police also said that town schools had been placed under lockdown for "precautionary measures."

Negotiators from the FBI and state police were on the scene Monday, in addition to a state police tactical team and the Coventry Police and Fire Departments.

Anderson was charged with second degree failure to appear and was held on a total of $167,000 in bonds. He is to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Feb. 14.

He also has three additional court dates for the outstanding warrants, two in Venon Superior Court and one in New London, mostly on drug related offenses.

Police say Anderson may face additional charges following Monday's incident.

Coventry police would not comment on the standoff and referred all questions to state police.

Journal Inquirer Staff Writer Austin Mirmina contributed to this story.

Ben covers Coventry and Tolland for the Journal Inquirer.