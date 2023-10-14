Standoff ends with arrest, felony charge

Oct. 13—A 60-year-old man who engaged local law enforcement in an hours-long standoff after breaking into an Aspen Court home Oct. 12 is facing a felony burglary charge in Flathead County District Court.

Authorities are holding Benjamin Kulina of Kalispell in the county jail with bail set at $100,000 after his surrender to the Northwest Montana SWAT team. He is expected to appear before Judge Heidi Ulbricht for his arraignment on Oct. 26.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies were in the area investigating a report of an abandoned vehicle left in the middle of Capistrano Road about 7:28 a.m. when they received a call from the registered owner, according to a county press release. The caller described a "hostage situation," but did not give a location, officials said.

The phone call prompted the Sheriff's Office to patrol the area, during which they discovered what appeared to be a forced entry to an Aspen Court home, authorities said. Contacting the homeowner, deputies learned that the home should have been vacant, according to an affidavit filed in district court on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

At that point, the caller — later identified as Kulina — phoned again and allegedly threatened to shoot at law enforcement personnel and nearby homes. Officials summoned SWAT to Aspen Court soon after and members of the team negotiated Kulina's surrender, court documents said.

Kulina was armed with a gun at the time of his arrest, according to court documents. Officials declared the standoff over at about 3 p.m.

If convicted, Kulina faces up to 40 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.