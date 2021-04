Apr. 22—HANFORD — A man is in custody following a standoff with the Hanford Police Department Wednesday night that lasted for over three hours.

According to police, the suspect, Devin Wilder, 30, was in a car crash on 10th and 7th streets and proceeded to run on foot. While running, he is believed to have fired a gun. Wilder then barricaded himself into a nearby home, but was arrested at around 9:30 p.m. The incident started at 6 p.m.