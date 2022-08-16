Standoff ends with arrest after Visalia SWAT uses gas on suspect

Police responded to reports of a man with a gun refusing to leave a residence near the 2500 block of South Bollinger Street and Cherry Avenue.

Police responded to reports of a man with a gun refusing to leave a residence in the 2600 block of South Bollinger Street and Cherry Avenue.

The incident began before noon on Tuesday and ended at around 1 p.m. after SWAT used gas to force the man outside. He was inside the home alone, police said.

The suspect was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center by ambulance for precaution.

The Visalia Police Department, SWAT and Tulare County Sherriff’s Department responded to the scene as neighbors watched from chairs on their porches. The Visalia Fire Department was also on scene after the man threatened to burn down the home.

Out of an abundance of caution, several nearby residents were evacuated. Nearby schools were notified but weren't locked down.

More news: Visalia firefighters save $2.5M apartment complex on East Houston Avenue

One neighbor said police and probation officers have been out to the home multiple times, adding they hope the man gets help. Police said previous calls have included domestic violence and threats of harming others.

“It’s been exciting — four or five or six times out here for the same dude,” the neighbor said, asking his name not be used. “He needs help with probation out here; maybe this time, he will get it.”

Another neighbor, Jose Corria, said for two hours, he watched nervously from the front of a home on Bollinger.

He said he could hear the police yelling before a plume of smoke trailed from the home, and closed the garage shortly after to avoid inhaling the gas.

Police responded to reports of a man with a gun refusing to leave a residence near the 2500 block of South Bollinger Street and Cherry Avenue.

Lauren Jennings covers education and news for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. Follow her on Twitter @lolojennings. Get alerts and keep up on all things Tulare County for as little as $1 a month. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Standoff ends with arrest after Visalia SWAT uses gas on suspect