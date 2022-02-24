No caption

WILEY FORD — A standoff at a residence on Frankfort Highway (Route 28) between Short Gap and Wiley Ford came to an end Wednesday afternoon when the subject in question apparently turned his gun on himself.

Mineral County Sheriff’s Deputies had responded to the home in the 2400 block of Frankfort Highway at 6 a.m. for a well being check. Sheriff Forrest Ellifritz said the deputies entered the home and encountered the subject, identified as Glenn Abe, 75, who told them to go away and then fired a gun at them.

The deputies withdrew and set up a perimeter around the home and also shut down Route 28. Traffic was rerouted from the area.

The standoff continued for almost eight hours and reportedly included some additional gunfire, with Abe shooting through the door and a window at the officers.

Ellifritz told local media the subject eventually turned his gun on himself. No one else was injured in the incident.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and Allegany County Sheriff’s Office were all on the scene, as well as Wiley Ford and Short Gap fire and EMS.

The body was transported to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Investigation continues into the incident.

This article originally appeared on Mineral Daily News-Tribune: Police standoff ends with death of Wiley Ford man