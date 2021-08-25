Standoff ends in Huber Heights involving suspect with warrant

Aug. 25—A man with an arrest warrant for violating his electronic home monitoring agreement prompted a standoff in Huber Heights that lasted until early Wednesday morning.

Around 9:15 p.m., an officer on patrol in the area Stonehurst Drive Brandt Pike noticed a man who had an active warrant for failure to comply with electronic home monitoring from a prior domestic violence offense, according to Huber Heights police.

The man ran into a home before the officer could detain him and reportedly said he was armed and would defend himself if police forced their way into the house. He did not respond to additional attempts to contact him.

Police contacted the Regional Emergency Response Team due to threats made by the man, according to police.

The RERT includes Beavercreek, Fairborn and Huber Heights police who are trained in tactical procedures and hostage negotiations, according to the Huber Heights police website.

Once the RERT arrived, officers made contact with the man. Police confirmed no one was in danger and that the man wasn't making direct threats to individuals and the RERT left the scene.

The standoff ended around 12:30 a.m., according to Huber Heights dispatchers.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, according to police.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.