Standoff ends with man's capture

Mar. 2—Police were able to safely apprehend Nicholas Schuhler, 29, of Zionsville, shortly after noon Wednesday, following a seven-hour standoff.

No injuries were reported on Schuhler besides tear gas exposure.

The Boone County Special Response Team, SRT, made up of officers from multiple police agencies, was called in to assist. Agencies from outside of Boone County also provided aid, in addition to the Indiana State Police, Zionsville Police and other Boone County police and fire departments.

A woman called 911 Wednesday morning to report she saw a 'suspicious' man wearing camouflage pants and a brown hoodie walking along Karen Drive and he pointed a gun at her before she drove away.

Once law enforcement arrived, Schuhler retreated into a family member's home at 621 Lakeview Drive, according to dispatch records.

Garst said the crisis negotiation team attempted to negotiate with Schuhler, but he was uncooperative.

Schuhler had called 911 himself at about 2 a.m. to say that he was getting "signal lights" all over the neighborhood, and during another call, he said someone implanted something in him and he was being watched.

Traffic was redirected in the area and surrounding houses were evacuated.

The Lebanon Reporter will update this story as more information becomes available.