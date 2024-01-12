Standoff ends peacefully

Jan. 11—The Odessa Police Department's crisis negotiators and SWAT team helped officers bring a peaceful resolution to a stand-off on Locust Avenue early Thursday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4900 block of Locust Avenue around 12:30 a.m. and when they arrived, they were told Randy Baker Jr. fired his gun during an argument with his mom and friend. His mom and friend were removed from the home and the crisis negotiators and SWAT team were called.

"After hours of constant communication, the subject was located and found in possession of a firearm outside of his residence," authorities said.

Baker was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying a weapon, discharging a firearm in the city limits and public intoxication. He was also arrested on a New Mexico fugitive warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.