Standoff ends peacefully after man takes girlfriend, child hostage, Atlanta police say

A woman and child are safe after officials say they were held hostage for several hours.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to requests for a welfare check at an apartment on Piedmont Avene NW at 9:52 p.m. Saturday.

According to the investigation, a woman was being held hostage by her boyfriend at the apartment. Police added that there was also a child inside with the couple.

Channel 2 Action News crews were at the scene as officers swarmed the area wearing bulletproof vests.

Atlanta police determined that there were several active warrants out for the suspect’s arrest, however they did not specify what the warrants were.

After a nearly three-hour standoff, the suspect let the woman and child go peacefully, and he was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

