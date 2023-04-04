Standoff ensues at southeast OKC Plaza Inn after report of possible kidnapping Tuesday

Oklahoma City Police investigate the scene of a standoff at the Plaza Inn in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

The troubled Plaza Inn of southeast Oklahoma City was the scene of a standoff early Tuesday after police were called about a possible kidnapping.

Police said a woman called 911, telling dispatch she had been kidnapped. Officers responded to the motel at 3200 S Prospect Ave and tried to establish contact with a man inside a room.

But the man refused to leave the room and barricaded himself inside, according to News9. Police worked to negotiate with the man, and by 9:37 a.m., the standoff had ended, according to KFOR.

The Plaza Inn has been a hotspot for criminal activity for many years, with frequent shootings, assaults, thefts and overdoses reported on the motel grounds.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

