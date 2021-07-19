Standoff in Farmington ends, Farmington man arrested

Donna M. Perry, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·1 min read

Jul. 19—FARMINGTON — A local man was taken into custody Monday morning on charges related to a 21-hour police standoff at a residence on Route 43/Temple Road on Sunday into Monday.

Police arrested Matthew E. Allen, 43, of Farmington on two felony charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and a misdemeanor charge of creating a police standoff, according to a release from Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles and office assistant Jocelyn Kelly.

Each of the felony charges are punishable by a maximum five years in prison; the misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to six months in jail.

Police responded to 662 Temple Road in Farmington at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to assistant Franklin County Sheriff's Office with an investigation, according to Charles's news statement.

Officers located Allen at the residence. "Allen was uncooperative and presented a firearm and threatened the officers," Charles wrote.

Additional units responded and contained the scene. Maine State Police Crisis Negotiation and Tactical teams also responded.

"For approximately (21) hours, attempts to negotiate a surrender by the Negotiation Team continued until Allen surrendered to police at 6:49 a.m. on Monday," according to the release.

"No injuries were sustained during the incident," Charles wrote.

Temple Road in the area of the standoff was closed the entire time.

Farmington Police Department was assisted by Maine State Police, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Maine Warden Service, Farmington and Temple fire departments, and NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel.

