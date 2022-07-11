Update: Modesto standoff suspect dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, victim identified

Update, 8:25 a.m.: Modesto police have confirmed the suspect in the standoff died Sunday night of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Two young children and an adult female in the home were not harmed, authorities said.

The suspect, who has tentatively been identified as 40-year-old Daniel Riggs of Modesto, shot himself at about 11:30 p.m., police said in a news release issued Monday morning. “He was transported to a local hospital, but did not survive.”

Police identified the victim in the initial shooting as Michael “Jesse” Sullivan, 31, of of Modesto.

Original story: About nine hours after a man was fatally shot in central Modesto, a standoff between police and the suspect — holed up in a house in the neighborhood — ended late Sunday night.

At about 11:15 p.m., after what sounded like a gunshot, reports Central Valley TV, the suspected gunman was wheeled out on a stretcher to an ambulance. Two children, apparently unharmed, were carried out by officers.

The incident began shortly after 2 p.m. with a report of a person shot on Debbie Lane, on the west side of Tully Road, near Davis High School.

The shooting was fatal and the suspect was determined to be in a house. Whether it was the home where the shooting occurred is unclear.

The Modesto Police and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s departments quickly had a large presence at the scene, which grew during the afternoon as additional law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel arrived, including SWAT teams and an American Medical Response tactical rescue unit.

A member of the AMR Tactical Rescue Unit puts on his helmet Sunday afternoon after being directed to move inside the perimeter set up during the standoff Sunday.

A sheriff’s deputy said the homes nearest the standoff were being evacuated, and other residents of the street were being asked to go indoors and stay there.

Outside the taped-off perimeter, at least dozens of people were watching the standoff developments. Some families brought children to watch, and a few times officers had to ask spectators to back out of areas in which they could have been in harm’s way.

At one point, officers pried boards off the fence at a home at the corner of Debbie Lane and Dalton Way. They did not enter the yard, though, backing away from it instead.

Story continues

At that same corner, an officer position of the top hatch of a SWAT truck kept his rifle trained on the suspect house. A few K9s were taken in and out of their partners’ vehicles during the hot afternoon, when the temperature peaked at 96 degrees.

At least one drone aircraft was launched to capture images of the home where the suspect was.

After 7:30 p.m., police Lt. Felton Payne told The Bee that officers could see the suspect inside a home with a woman. He said he did not know at that time whether anyone else, adult or children, was inside.

Negotiators talked with the suspect on the phone several times to get him to surrender peacefully, Payne said. He said authorities were trying to deescalate the situation and wait it out.

No information was available from police Monday morning on the resolution of the standoff, the identities of the victim and suspect and the condition of the suspect.

We will update this story as information is available.

A Modesto Police Department K-9 officer lets his partner stretch his legs Sunday afternoon at the standoff scene at Debbie Lane and Dalton Way.

Police officers prepare to tear down fence boards at a home following a fatal shooting on Debbie Lane in central Modesto on Sunday afternoon, July 10, 2022.