Standoff at Graham shopping center; deputies trying to contact suspected burglar

Pierce County deputies said police presence at a Graham strip mall Thursday morning was a standoff between law enforcement and a person suspected of burglary who was inside a business and wouldn’t come out.

The shopping complex, Graham Town Center, is near 224th Street East and Meridian Avenue East. Deputies from Pierce County Sheriff’s Department were called there about 6:45 a.m. Deputies asked people to avoid the area while they responded.

There was no indication the person was armed, deputies said.

Sheriff’s department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said the person was inside the ceiling of the strip mall and moving around over multiple businesses. In a tweet, deputies said they were making announcements for the person to come out.

In a 9:43 a.m. update, deputies said they were still trying to get the person to come outside.