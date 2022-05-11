Standoff in Kalispell ends in arrest

May 10—A local man is in custody following an hours-long standoff involving the Kalispell Special Response Team and regional SWAT on Liberty Street on Tuesday.

Aaron McGarry, 34, of Kalispell surrendered to law enforcement about 10 a.m., said Capt. Jordan Venezio of the Kalispell Police Department. Authorities arrived at the Sunridge Apartments complex about 6:33 a.m. to arrest McGarry on criminal endangerment and partner or family member assault charges, officials said in a press release.

Owing to information turned up during an initial investigation, officers brought in SWAT, which includes personnel from Two Bear Air Rescue, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office and Whitefish and Polson police departments.

Venezio said officers suspected McGarry might have a handgun, but he was arrested unarmed. The public was never in danger, he said.

McGarry's criminal history also played a role in law enforcement's response, Venezio said. According to a search of district court records, McGarry pleaded guilty to criminal distribution of imitation dangerous drugs in 2018, earning a suspended five year sentence in state prison.

In December 2019, he pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment. He was given a partially suspended sentence of 10 years with the state Department of Corrections.

During the standoff, McGarry at one point climbed to the roof of the apartment complex. He also gestured profanely at the small crowd of onlookers, including members of the media, from the window as officers in tactical gear waited outside.

Crisis negotiators on scene eventually convinced McGarry to surrender, officials said. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Flathead County Detention Center.

Along with criminal endangerment and partner or family member assault, he faces a probation violation, officials said.