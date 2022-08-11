Standoff at Kent apartment ends with suspect in custody, guns recovered

A man has been taken into custody and guns were recovered after an hourslong standoff Wednesday at a Kent apartment.

Law enforcement was called and surrounded an apartment at the Olympic Skyline Apartments located at 235th Place.

Witness told the authorities a man was arguing with his neighbors, pointed a gun at them and ran into his apartment.

They said that when the man entered his apartment, gunshots were heard from inside.

At that point, a SWAT team secured the area and a trained hostage negotiator talked with the man.

After hours of negotiations, a judge authorized a warrant for the man’s arrest.

The man refused to surrender, forcing a K-9 unit and Valley SWAT officers to take the man into custody.

He was treated for injuries at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Kent police recovered two guns.

