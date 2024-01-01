The standoff lasted hours. Then the man exited the house and pointed his gun at deputies.

A man was shot and wounded by a Marion County Sheriff's deputy Sunday night when the man pointed a gun at deputies during a standoff, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said they were called to the 2200 block of Southwest 19th Avenue Road about 12:17 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance involving a man firing a gun inside and outside his residence.

When deputies arrived, the man continued firing the weapon, which deputies could hear. People inside the residence at the time of the shooting had called 911, and some of them left, law enforcement officials said.

A standoff with law officers ensued. Negotiators tried persuading the man to surrender. The SWAT Team was called in and there was a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene and in the immediate area.

The sheriff's office said the armed man refused to negotiate. At one point he came outside and fired shots in the air. Then he pointed the gun at deputies. He was shot by a deputy.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. Sheriff's office officials said the man lived at the address. Other information about the man, such as his name and age, are being withheld at this time.

As of Monday morning, officials had not released the name of the deputy who shot the man. The office says only that it's a male deputy who has been with the agency several years.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been called to investigate the shooting. The deputies involved are on paid administrative leave during the investigation, as is standard in such cases.

The FDLE's report will be sent to the State Attorney's Office for review. Prosecutors will determine whether the deputies violated any criminal laws. The sheriff's office will investigate whether any agency policies were violated, and a shooting review board will examine the case.

Deputy-involved shootings

Since 2017 there have been 11 deputy-involved shootings, seven of which were fatal, according to sheriff's office records.

The last shooting was in October, when 26-year-old Rasheem Edwards of Silver Springs Shores was shot by Deputy Muhammad-Alamin Qubaisy. Edwards died not long after the encounter.

While the investigation is ongoing, Qubaisy has returned to work.

Pursuit and deputy-involved shooting: Wild chase ends on SR 200 with Citrus deputies shooting an armed suspect

In that case, the deputy had stopped Edwards for riding an unregistered dirt bike on the roadway. Video showed the deputy talking with Edwards, who declined to be searched by the deputy. Edwards ran. The deputy chased Edwards. During the foot pursuit, Edwards removed a gun from his waistband and was shot by the deputy.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Shots fired after long standoff in SW Marion County on New Year's Eve