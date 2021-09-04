Standoff leads police to suspect in attic

Sep. 4—A possibly armed suspect hid out in an attic after allegedly bungling a daytime break-in of a neighbor's house in the 2500 block of Albany Street, prompting a standoff with Brunswick Police SWAT officers and neighboring law enforcement agencies, police said.

Police entered the home with a search warrant at around 8 p.m., arresting 18-year-old Xavier Bythwood on charges first degree burglary and willful obstruction of the law. Police also arrested Randolf Clayton, 19, and charged him with first degree burglary.

Police received a call from a resident who saw "multiple individuals" stealing items from his home, an act the resident witnessed remotely via surveillance cameras. The footage of the crime also revealed the suspected were armed, police said.

Responding police discovered a broken window at the home, but no suspects were located. While canvassing the neighborhood at around 4:30 p.m., police detectives recognized one of the suspects from the surveillance video among a gathering of people who were being questioned at a residence "adjacent" to the home that had been burglarized, police said.

The suspects then went inside the residence. Police ordered everyone out via a patrol car PA system, but only a one man and a 12-year-old girl came out. That is when Brunswick Police activated its SWAT team. Glynn County police and county sheriff's deputies also assisted.

After getting a search warrant, police went inside. Officers allegedly found Bythwood hiding in the attic and arrested him. Clayton was arrested at the scene also, police said.

Additionally, police recovered "a large number of stolen household items" and other evidence of the burglary of the neighboring home. Bythwood was unarmed, police said, but guns were located inside the residence.

The investigation continues and other arrests are likely. Anyone with information is asked to call Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith at 912-279-2608, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.