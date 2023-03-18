Standoff in Live Oak leads to arrest

Mar. 17—An hours-long standoff ended early Friday afternoon after a man allegedly shot at another person in the parking lot of a Live Oak apartment complex and then barricaded himself from police.

According to Undersheriff Scott Smallwood of the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, there was a shooting in the parking lot of Maple Park Apartments in Live Oak sometime between at about 3 a.m. on Friday. Smallwood said the victim who notified authorities of the alleged shooting told law enforcement that their vehicle was shot at by 39-year-old Cuitlahuac Padilla, who was released from prison in June of last year.

"Last night, the victim confronted this parolee (Padilla) for some thefts that had been occurring at the complex," Smallwood told the Appeal. "They got into an altercation. On Friday morning, the suspect was going to work and the suspect shot at him and his vehicle. The victim also had an illegal firearm and was taken into custody."

Smallwood said the victim in the incident indicated that Padilla had used a pistol in the alleged shooting.

"Nobody was hit," Smallwood said. "The suspect (Padilla), according to video (surveillance), entered the complex. We set up a perimeter. The complex where he entered we evacuated because we thought he was armed and dangerous."

Smallwood said two people came out of the complex that knew Padilla and were able to identify him. After negotiations with Padilla failed, including having a family member try to speak to Padilla, Smallwood said law enforcement deployed "tactical" methods such as a flash bang and tear gas to get Padilla to leave the complex.

"During that time we believe he started a fire," Smallwood said. "And we were able to extinguish the fire. We believe he ended up going into an attic. Our team made an entry and he finally came out of the attic and we now have him in custody."

Smallwood said Padilla was charged with attempted homicide and felon in possession of a firearm. Padilla was booked into Sutter County Jail with no bail due to a parole hold. He is set to appear in Sutter County Superior Court at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Padilla, Smallwood said, had previously been arrested in Colusa and the Sutter County Sheriff's Office has had contact with him before.

As of Friday afternoon, officers were still trying to find the gun allegedly used by Padilla, Smallwood said.

Besides damage to the victim's car, Smallwood said the only other damage done was as a result of the fire that Padilla allegedly set while hiding from the police.

During the incident, both Live Oak High School and Live Oak Middle School were on lockdown, according to the sheriff's office. At about 2:10 p.m., both "resumed their normal activity" and the lockdowns were lifted. Officials encouraged the public to avoid the area as the investigation continued.

"We would like to thank Sutter County Probation, Sutter Fire Department, Live Oak Fire Department, Yuba City Police Department and Parole for their help today," Smallwood said in a statement.