Standoff with man barricaded at Ceres motel shuts down Highway 99 lanes Saturday afternoon

A standoff between officers and a man barricaded in a Ceres motel room resulted in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 being closed for a period of time Saturday afternoon, Modesto police reported.

Ceres and Modesto police officers responded to the Howard Johnson by Wyndham on reports that a man was seen with a gun, Modesto Police Department Lt. Joe Bottoms said Sunday morning. The man barricaded himself in a room of the motel on the 1600 block of Herndon Road, Bottoms said.

There was no communication from the subject for several hours, the lieutenant said. About 3:30 p.m., MPD activated its SWAT team.

When tear gas was deployed into the room, the man came out almost immediately, Bottoms said. Police wrapped up their work at the scene at about 7:30.

Ceres officers took the suspect into custody. Bottoms deferred to the Ceres Police Department for details of the case, but no information was immediately available Sunday morning.

This story will be updated as more is learned.