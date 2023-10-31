Standoff with man at Mitchell motel ends without arrest or incident

Oct. 31—MITCHELL — A nearly 16-hour standoff with a man at a Mitchell motel ended without incident on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The Mitchell Department of Public Safety said in a news release Tuesday that law enforcement responded to the Rodeway Inn at 1313 S. Ohlman St. on Monday night. The news release described the person as being "in crisis."

At around 5 p.m. Monday night, responding officers indicated the man had weapons with him in a hotel room and called for medics to be on standby.

At 8:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers considered the situation to be over. Law enforcement did not make an arrest in the matter and left "after determining that there appeared to be no immediate threat to the public," Mitchell Police Lt. Dean Knippling said.

In addition to Mitchell Police and EMS, officers from the Davison, Hanson and Sanborn County sheriff's offices, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol were on the scene of the standoff.