Standoff near 15th & Poplar ends peacefully

Nov. 12—A standoff of more than four hours Thursday ended peacefully near 15th and Poplar streets in Terre Haute when the wanted man surrendered to police officers.

Randy L. "Poe" Smith, 42, was arrested on warrant charges about 6:30 p.m. after he walked down the front steps of a house with his hands raised.

Smith was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 7:19 p.m. Thursday on two counts of dealing methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, and escape from lawful detention. Bail is set at $75,000, cash only, no 10% allowed. Jail records show Smith is to appear in Vigo Superior Court 1 on Friday.

Chief Shawn Keen said police received a tip about 2 p.m. and tried to make contact with Smith, who refused to come out of the house.

Police obtained a search warrant and attempted to enter the home about 4 p.m., at which time Smith told them he had guns in his possession, Keen said.

So, the Special Response Team was called and set up in the streets and alleys around the house.

Keen said the public was not in danger.

"I don't see a threat to the community," the chief said. "... This is contained inside a house. Out of an abundance of caution just because he mentioned he had firearms, that's why we're using our SRT team. And that's a better way to deal with this; it deescalates the situation more than having uniformed officers with less equipment go in and execute that search warrant."

