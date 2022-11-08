Standoff near downtown Kalispell ends with arrest

Nov. 7—A 45-year-old man is in custody after a standoff with local law enforcement near downtown Kalispell on Monday morning.

Authorities arrested Jason Junkin of Kalispell about 9 a.m. and transported him to the county jail. He is being held on a single felony assault with a weapon count.

Officials with the Kalispell Police Department said the standoff began after officers responded to a call on the 400 block of First Avenue West about 2:09 a.m. Upon contact with law enforcement, Junkin allegedly barricaded himself in his home.

Officials said the regional SWAT arrived on scene about 6 a.m. They and city police were assisted by the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, Whitefish Police Department and Polson Police Department. For several hours authorities urged commuters to reroute around the scene.