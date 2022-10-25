Standoff near fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident in eastern Berks [Update]

Oct. 24—Emergency crews in eastern Berks County responded Monday morning to what they determined to be a fatal pedestrian accident on a rural road in Earl Township.

A passing motorist called 911 at 8:16 a.m. after seeing the male victim in the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road, near Hemlock Road, state police said. No other vehicles were around.

The victim, whose name hasn't been released, was later pronounced dead by a deputy with the Berks County coroner's office.

Investigators said the victim was struck while on the right side of the road. The striking vehicle is believed to be a red Jeep Liberty. The vehicle should have damage to its right side. Anyone with information should contact state police at 610-378-4011.

About four hours after the accident was reported, fire police were dispatched to close Laurel Road from its intersections with Powder Mill Hollow Road about a mile east of the crash site along with Hemlock Road. Dispatches indicated the request was made by state police for a "police incident" at a residence in the 100 block of Laurel, which is about 2 miles from the crash scene.

Trooper David C. Beohm, public information officer for Reading-based Troop L, said the police incident involved a male suspect barricaded in his garage.

The state police Special Emergency Response Team, or SERT, was staging in the area.

Beohm said the incident was resolved as of 7 p.m. but provided no further details.

Check back for updates on this developing story.