Standoff near Watson ends early Friday

May 20—A man who barricaded himself in his house in a standoff near Watson Thursday afternoon surrendered with a minor injury Friday morning, authorities said.

Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns said Matthew W. Reissen, 37, living at 13335 E. Street, Illinois Route 37 east of Watson, was taken into custody at 4:10 a.m. Kuhns said Reissen came out of his residence after negotiators negotiated with him via cellphone.

"He came out the front door and surrendered," Kuhns said.

Reissen was taken to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital emergency room for treatment of a minor injury to his hand before being transported to the Effingham County jail.

Route 37 was closed between Watson and U.S. Route 45 for several hours. Law enforcement agencies used the Watson United Methodist Church as a staging area.

The Effingham County Sheriff's department is leading the investigation.

Assisting the sheriff's department on the scene were members of the Effingham City Police, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Tactical Response Team, Illinois State Police negotiators, Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad, Watson Fire Department, Illinois Department of Transportation, RuralMed EMS and Air Evac Lifeteam.

"I was pleased with the great amount of restraint and patience the Illinois State Police Tactical response team displayed and they were correct because this was this came to a peaceful conclusion and no one was seriously injured," said Kuhns. "Their tactics were spot on and they made the right decisions."

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence Thursday afternoon along Illinois Route 37 near Watson for a report of a male acting erratically.

Kuhns said the male was lighting items on fire in his yard and throwing rocks at cars as they drove by.

"He displayed a knife and threatened people driving by on the road," Kuhns said. "When police arrived on the scene, he fled into his residence."

Kuhns said police arrived on the scene at approximately 2 p.m. He said when police arrived Reissen barricaded himself inside the house.

"We know from past experience he owns weapons and has them in his house," he said.

Illinois State Police negotiators and members of the Illinois State Police Tactical Response Team arrived at a police staging area located at the Watson United Methodist Church parking lot on Route 37 Thursday afternoon and moved out of the staging area to the residence at after 5 p.m.

An Air Evac Lifeteam EMS crew landed at the staging area and left late Thursday afternoon due to deteriorating Weather conditions due to approaching thunderstorms.

Kuhns said Reissen shot several flares up during the course of the night and shot several rounds. A tree fell across Route 37 close to the scene as police at the scene weathered thunderstorms passing through the area.

Formal charges are pending.

"We are consulting with the Effingham County State's Attorney with that," Kuhns said. "This is an ongoing investigation right now."

Kuhns said investigators were still processing the scene Friday morning.

Illinois Route 37 is now open to traffic.

Charles Mills can be reached at charles.mills@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 618-510-9226 or 217-347-7151 ext. 300126.