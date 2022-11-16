Standoff in Neptune as police, SWAT team deal with barricaded suspect

NEPTUNE−The county SWAT team and township police are in a standoff with a suspect barricaded in a home at Atkins and 11th avenues.

Few details were released but the tense situation that began sometime before 10:45 a.m. was till going on at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Capt. Michael McGhee of the Neptune Township Police Department would only say that it involved an ongoing investigation.

A Monmouth County Sheriff's vehicle blocks off 11th Avenue at the intersection with Ridge Avenue in Neptune Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

Authorities said the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team, the county's SWAT team, is at the scene.

At 1:30 p.m., a group of about 10 officers could be seen in front of the house as a crowd gathered a distance away on 10th Avenue.

Neptune Police block off traffic at the corner of Atkins and 10th avenues in Neptune on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2022.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident, with no known active danger to the surrounding neighborhoods, and local school officials have been notified," the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office posted on their Facebook page shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The office is asking the public to stay clear of the area as the standoff continues.

