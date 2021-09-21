Standoff over debt ceiling as Democrats push stopgap funding bill

Congressional Democrats are pushing to raise the national debt ceiling before the government funding runs out at the end of the month. But Republicans say they will not support stopgap funding legislation. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBSN with the latest.

