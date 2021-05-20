Standoff Over ‘Little Rocket Man’ Kim Jong Un Could Blow Up White House Summit

Donald Kirk
·10 min read
Jorge Silva/Getty
President Joe Biden will deploy his charmingest smile and fluffiest turns of phrase when he hosts South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in at the White House on Friday and tries to convince him: We’re doing exactly what you want when it comes to North Korea.

The main point of the summit will be to patch up a growing rift between South Korea and the U.S. With less than a year left as president, Moon longs to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un one more time and burnish his legacy as the leader bearing peace in our time to the Korean peninsula.

The way the White House has planned the meeting, the first between the two since Biden’s election, is all to get Moon to go along with U.S. wishes like every other South Korean president. On the way, Biden and Moon will be echoing the same clichés about the tightness of the U.S.-Korean alliance and the need to talk to North Korea.

North Korea Says It’s Ghosting Endless Calls and Emails From Team Biden

Toward that end, the White House and State Department have crafted a disinformation campaign, or at least a con game, in which they make believe “there’s no daylight” between the Americans and South Koreans even as the alliance unravels.

The real story, as Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA analyst, made clear in her role as Korea chair at the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS), is that “we’re at an impasse” with North Korea and there’s “nothing the Biden administration has shown” to break it. Nor is Biden’s team “expecting any breakthrough with North Korea,” while “acknowledging they don’t have any idea of what to do,” she told a CSIS panel.

Those words might appear as a reality check for policy-makers like Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser. They’re the ones who oversaw what they claim has been a thorough “review” of policy on North Korea, and they should know how little things have changed.

It’s same old, same old as they try to revive an alliance in which Moon, the “progressive,” has wanted to show that he doesn’t need the U.S. Instead, by cozying up to North Korea’s big brother China, he has done his best to break down the ties that have bound South Korea to the U.S. from the Korean War onward.

Biden, however, may do Moon one favor that may make amends for differences over North Korea. He may assure Moon that the U.S. will be sending vaccines. Credited with having worked effectively against COVID-19, South Korean authorities worry about their lagging vaccination campaign—only 5 percent of the country’s 52 million people have been vaccinated—and fear the pandemic won’t go away.

Time is of the essence. “It would be great for the alliance to work together on global health,” Victor Cha, who was with the National Security Council during the presidency of George W. Bush and is now a professor at Georgetown, told The Daily Beast. “The hard part is South Korea’s need for U.S. vaccines now. I don't know how that will turn out.”

Long term, Cha sees “a lot of potential for coming to terms on production.” He says Samsung biologics and SK bioscience “are high-end entities that could produce lots of vaccines and aid the U.S. effort to distribute vaccines to the world.”

South Korea’s desperation for vaccines plays into the dire need for semiconductors for American motor vehicle manufacturers.

“On chips,” said Cha, “Samsung will make a big announcement on new investments in chipmaking in the U.S.” That deal “quietly reflects a choice by South Korea to put high-end chip production in the U.S. and not in China, thus putting them on the right side of supply chains post-COVID.” (Other South Korean companies might follow with plans to produce electronic vehicles and high-capacity batteries in America.)

Right away, “Moon will claim that he has secured more vaccines and the alliance is as strong as ever,” said Lee Sung-yoon, at Tufts University’s Fletcher School. “The pro-Moon South Korean press will hail the meeting as a diplomatic victory for Moon.”

Getting together over North Korea, however, is another matter.

“Biden will be skeptical but remain polite and say he is open to talks with North Korea under the right circumstances—when North Korea shows clear signs of moving toward complete denuclearization,” Lee told The Daily Beast. “Moon will say the way to move Kim Jong Un toward the goal is by making concessions like suspension of sanctions and high-level meetings in order to build trust.”

As the sheen fades from the review, Team Biden want it known that they’re not falling for the failed policies of the two previous presidents.

They say they’re getting away from the “strategic patience” of Barack Obama and the extremes of Donald Trump—yes, the guy who called Kim “little rocket man” and threatened to rain “fire and fury” on the North in 2017. Then, in 2018, the same guy claimed to have fallen “in love” with Kim and got him to agree at their summit in Singapore to work for “denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

Will Trump Continue His Bromance With Kim Jong Un?

That’s a phrase from the brief joint statement Trump and Kim signed with a flourish for the gaping TV networks, which is sure to come up as the basis for future talks. That signing may have been the brightest moment of Trump’s presidency. The memory has now faded into the miasma of historical disillusionment, but Kurt Campbell, a veteran diplomat who’s now Indo-Pacific coordinator on the National Security Council, believes the summit can take off from there.

“Our efforts will build on Singapore and other agreements made by previous administrations,” he told Yonhap, the South Korean news agency. While “our policy towards North Korea is not aimed at hostility,” he made clear it’s still “aimed at ultimately achieving the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”—diplomatic verbiage that promises not much, if anything.

In the cyclical manner of crisis and dialog, fresh meetings with the North are Moon’s only hope, and sweet talk and evasion will be Biden’s response when he sees him.

“First and foremost they will demonstrate the alliance is sound and strong,” said Kathleen Stephens, former U.S. ambassador to Korea, now president of the Korea Economic Institute, funded by the Korean government in Washington. “Commitment to the alliance,” she went on at a virtual panel staged by George Washington University’s Institute for Korean Studies, “is the highest priority.”

Meanwhile, “we’re acknowledging that a dramatic breakthrough is not likely,” said Frank Jannuzi, president of the Mansfield Foundation in Washington.

Timing is the catch. “The Moon administration is eager to use the last year of its office on a full-court press,” said Jannuzi, whereas “the Biden administration is working on a different timeline.”

Not that all members of team Biden favor alternating hard and soft lines to convince Moon they are really on his side while they are not. Bruce Bennett, long-time North Korea watcher at the Rand Corporation, told The Daily Beast he had “seen no direct evidence of arguing in back channels” at the White House, but surmised “that arguing has indeed been happening.”

Through it all, U.S. policy on North Korea remains pretty much the same despite negotiations with the North over the years.

“Denuclearization is still the goal,” said Victor Cha at the CSIS confab, where he runs Korean issues. The North has “a developed arsenal that continues to grow. We need to take this down branch by branch”—that is, go for small deals that will wind up with the North de-nuking in the end.

Joseph Yun, former U.S. point man on North Korea, believes America has just about given up on CVID—complete verifiable irreversible denuclearization. “The U.S. does not think they can get it,” he said on another panel discussion. “They really don’t talk about CVID. They are thinking about it as a long-term project. They are much more realistic.”

Considering the history of negotiations with North Korea, Bruce Klingner, a former CIA official who’s been dealing with Korea issues for years at the conservative Heritage Foundation, put the dilemma this way.

“Biden officials continue to make claims of a ‘new course’ different from those of previous administrations.” However, he told The Daily Beast, “There are only so many tools in the tool box and only so many ways to build a policy house.” The Biden administration’s “proposed ‘calibrated’ and ‘careful modulated diplomatic approach,’” he said, appears “consistent with U.S. policies since the 1994 Agreed Framework.”

Sadly, the 1994 deal, under which the North agreed to give up its nuclear program in exchange for twin light water reactors, broke down after the Americans charged in 2002 that North Korea was secretly producing warheads with highly enriched uranium.

The chief architect of that agreement, Robert Gallucci, believes the latest policy review “was not enough” and called for “a more aggressive approach” toward “normalization of the DPRK,” the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, as an “anormal country.”

Gallucci, retired U.S. ambassador-at-large, now at Georgetown, is annoyed that “we are essentially not trying to solve this problem” while focusing on Iran, which has cooperated with the North to develop its own nuclear arsenal. “Neither side is showing up,” he said at CSIS, meaning neither the U.S. nor North Korea wants to talk.

For Moon, however, a White House summit coming five weeks after Biden hosted Yoshihide Suga, prime minister of Japan—with which Korea remains on terrible terms from the era of Japanese colonialism—offers a chance to go home claiming understanding with the Americans. They will convince him they too are all for pressing ahead with negotiations even if they aren’t likely to happen right away.

Moon “will come out of the summit looking pretty good,” said Christopher Hill, the U.S. envoy who engineered six-party talks, including the two Koreas, China, Japan, Russia and the U.S—another failed effort at negotiating with North Korea. The summit “will showcase” the bond between the U.S. and Korea and “the warmth of the relationship.” Koreans “want to see we’re continuing to have a North Korean policy” with Moon “on top of his game,” he said at the CSIS panel.

South Korea’s New Political Darling Is Kim Jong Un

That’s exactly how the Biden team wants Moon to feel, even as he emphasizes negotiations rather than denuclearization and glosses over human rights as South Korea abstains from UN resolutions condemning the North’s human rights abuses.

Moon, the Americans think, will be delighted to demonstrate how well he gets along with Biden in persuading him to subscribe to talks with the North. Having met Kim three times, he now has to battle sharply declining popularity thanks to inflation and skyrocketing real estate prices. Kim’s failure to respond to entreaties for more talks since the failure of the second Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi in 2019 adds to the misery.

Moon knows his conservative enemies are lying in wait to avenge the ouster and jailing of his predecessor, Park Geun-hye, in the Candlelight Revolution of 2016 and 2017. “South Korea and the U.S. cannot and should not accept North Korea as a nuclear power,” said Park’s last prime minister, Hwang Kyo-ahn, who ran against Moon for president in 2017. “The issue of human rights in North Korea is of great concern to South Korea.”

Those are the conditions to which the U.S. subscribes while Moon sublimates them for fear of offending the North and derailing his faint hopes for another summit with Kim. “As long as we look for a diplomatic solution,” said Nick Eberstadt of the American Enterprise Institute, talking at the Committee for Human Rights on North Korea, “we’re assigning our leadership to a fool’s errand.”

  • Surreal GOP ‘Audit’ in Arizona Is Off the Rails—and Just Getting Started

Led by an out-of-state tech company with a conspiracy-minded CEO, the audit has been plagued from its conception by questions about auditors’ expertise and impartiality as they seek evidence that former President Donald Trump actually won the county in 2020. (He did not.)The Last Scheme to Discredit the 2020 Election Is On, and It’s Even Crazier Than You ThinkBut as new audit blunders come to light, the recount is widening an already gaping rift between Republican officials in the state, with some of them saying the audit is dangerous nonsense and others calling for the arrests of their anti-audit peers.Maricopa County’s audit emerged from a conspiratorial crowd that cried foul when Joe Biden won Arizona in November. Seeking to challenge Biden’s victory, Trump supporters championed a series of quickly debunked theories, falsely claiming that Trump supporters’ votes had been invalidated with Sharpie markers, or that Maricopa County Republicans had placed ballots in a chicken barn and burned the barn to the ground. Many of those claims have originated in fringe chat groups, including those associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory. Still, state-level Republicans gave the claims a veneer of credibility when they ordered an independent audit earlier this year, in a move applauded by “Stop the Steal” diehards seeking to hold their own audits in other states.The allegation that Maricopa County deleted voter data was the latest in a series of dubious claims to emerge from the byzantine process. But for some local Republicans, that allegation was a final blow to a fraying relationship with other members of their party.Especially after Trump promoted the claim.“The entire Database of Maricopa County in Arizona has been DELETED! This is illegal and the Arizona State Senate, who is leading the Forensic Audit, is up in arms,” Trump wrote in a long statement posted to his website last week. He also claimed that “many Radical Left Democrats and weak Republicans are very worried about the fact that this has been exposed” and that “the story is only getting bigger and at some point it will be impossible for the weak and/or corrupt media not to cover.”Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer—a Republican, and one of several who’s battled with far-right foes in the state in recent days—shared Trump’s statement with disbelief earlier this week.“Wow. This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now,” Richer tweeted. “We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country. This is as readily falsifiable as 2+2=5. If we don’t call this out…”By now, Maricopa County’s GOP-majority leadership has grown accustomed to attacks from state and national-level Republicans after their hotly contested county voted for Biden last November. Those county officials oversaw multiple audits that confirmed Biden’s victory, despite persistent conspiracy theories that claimed Trump had won the area.But those audits didn’t satisfy Trump fans around the country, who demanded another search for election oddities. This spring, Arizona’s Republican-majority state Senate mandated the current audit, this time overseen by the Florida-based company Cyber Ninjas, which has no elections experience and is helmed by a CEO who promoted voter fraud conspiracy theories on Twitter.Arizona’s ‘Cyber Ninjas’ Usher in New Era of Insane Ballot AttacksAuditors reported conducting bizarre tests, like checking ballots for bamboo fibers, on the basis of a conspiracy theory that claimed fake ballots had been shipped from Asia. In an essay for The Washington Post, an experienced elections expert who observed part of the audit reported procedures that changed “almost daily” and that their methods of counting votes “allowed for a shocking amount of error.”Those audit issues—and the simmering feud between state and local Republicans—came to the fore in a Monday letter from the GOP-run Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. The letter, addressed to the head of the state Senate, objected to allegations that the county had deleted voter data.“These accusations are false, defamatory, and beneath the dignity of the Senate,” the letter read, noting that the files still existed and that auditors had transferred them improperly, leading to a computer error.“That the Senate would launch such a grave accusation via Twitter not only before waiting for an answer to your questions, but also before your so called ‘audit’ demonstrates to the world that the Arizona Senate is not acting in good faith, has no intention of learning anything about the November 2020 General Election, but is only interested in feeding the various festering conspiracy theories that fuel the fundraising schemes of those pulling your strings,” they wrote.“You have rented out the once good name of the Arizona State Senate to grifters and con-artists, who are fundraising hard-earned money from our fellow citizens even as your contractors parade around the Coliseum,” the letter continued, “hunting for bamboo and something they call ‘kinematic artifacts’ while shining purple lights for effect.”That same day, however, prominent elected Arizona Republicans were doubling down on conspiracy claims. One state senator appeared on a conservative talk show on Monday to promote the bamboo fiber theory. “There’s a rumor out there that ballots were shipped in from overseas that were made of bamboo,” she said. “This process can determine that."Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, appeared on One America News, a far-right news network whose anchors launched a fundraiser for the audit, to imply that local officials might be arrested if they did not comply with legislators’ demands.“There have to be consequences,” Ward said. “There could be arrests of people who are refusing to comply." (Ward did not return a request for comment.)It wouldn’t even be the first time state-level Republicans threatened Maricopa County’s Board of Commissioners—again, dominated by their own party—with arrest. While the county was arguing against the audit in court earlier this year, Senate Republicans co-sponsored a resolution calling for the arrest of the commissioners on contempt of court charges.On Tuesday, Maricopa County officials referenced the arrest threats in a Twitter missive.“The Senate President says the dispute over elections isn’t personal,” read a tweet from the official county Twitter account. “The subpoena, the attempt to hold the Board in contempt w/ possible jail time, and the @ArizonaAudit lie that the county deleted files all suggest otherwise.”Ward quote-tweeted the county to accuse its commissioners of being the real bullies. “FYI: Personal: name calling & falsely attributing motives to state senators & voters,” she wrote. “Not personal: legislative subpoenas, consequences for contempt, asking questions about irregularities in election & post election processes.”By Tuesday evening, however, even the audit’s backers conceded that Maricopa County officials had not secretly deleted files. In a meeting that night, a state Senate contractor testified that the files existed after all, on at least four computers that he examined.Maricopa County’s apparently fed up social media manager was not impressed.“Just want to underscore that AZ Senate’s @ArizonaAudit account accused Maricopa County of deleting files- which would be a crime- then a day after our technical letter explained they were just looking in the wrong place- all of a sudden ‘auditors’ have recovered the files,” the county tweeted Tuesday night, “🤔.”The audit is scheduled to continue into next month. If the process so far is any indication, the GOP rift in the state will proceed right along with it.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

