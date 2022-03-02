Standoff over man with gun ends peacefully on West El Paso residential street

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

A SWAT standoff ended peacefully Tuesday night in a West El Paso neighborhood where a suicidal man was walking in the middle of a street pointing a gun at his chest, police said.

The incident began about 9:30 p.m. when patrol officers responded to a call about a man pointing a gun at his chest in the 6500 block of Los Altos Drive, a police news release stated.

Police found a man is his 20s threatening suicide. The area, including a portion of Westwind Drive, was surrounded by officers.

The police Crisis Intervention Team, Crisis Management Team negotiators and the Special Weapons and Tactics team responded to the scene.

About 10:30 p.m., the man surrendered the gun and was taken into custody. He was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation under an emergency detention order, police said.

