Standoff at Oxford apartment complex ends peacefully

Apr. 19—OXFORD — Two people were taken into custody early Tuesday after a four-hour standoff at an Oxford apartment complex, according to police.

An alert was issued by the Oxford Division of Police 10:15 p.m. Monday to avoid the area of ParkView Arms Apartments, 5032 College Corner Pike. Residents were told to shelter in place.

A man, who was an armed robbery suspect, was barricaded inside an apartment and refused to leave, according to Lt. Lara Fening.

The armed robbery apparently occurred outside Oxford earlier in the day in the Somerville area. It was a personal robbery, not of a business or bank, Fening said.

The Butler County Regional S.W.A.T. group was called to the scene and worked to get the person to come out, according to Butler County Sheriff's Office Capt. Morgan Dallman.

A resident of the the apartment was able to flee, but indicated the suspect was inside armed with a handgun, Dallman said. There was also an indication another person was inside.

"Eventually we were able to send in a robot," Dallman said. "We drove the robot in just to be able to see where the people were. They were in a back bedroom."

With a police dog at the front door, the SWAT team began making announcements for the people inside to come out and eventually they did, Dallman said. The incident ended peacefully about 1 a.m.

Fening said the armed robbery is not connected to the armed robbery of the Red Ox Drive Thru on the night of April 9. Police are continuing to search for the suspect in that late night robbery at gunpoint at the Chestnut Street store.