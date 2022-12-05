Standoff in Parke County ends peacefully

Dec. 4—A police standoff in rural Parke County on Friday night with a wanted man who had barricaded himself inside a home came to a peaceful end, Indiana State Police said Saturday.

Brandon Crockett, 43, of Lebanon, was booked on charges of dealing methamphetamine (felony warrant); resisting law enforcement (misdemeanor): possession of marijuana (misdemeanor); and possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor).

About 5 p.m. Friday, troopers attempted to serve an active warrant out of Porter County on Crockett, ISP said in a news release. The warrant was being served at 6929 West Kates in Kingman.

Upon troopers' arrival, Crockett retreated inside the home and barricaded himself. All other occupants were able to exit. Police set up a perimeter around the residence.

ISP's emergency response team and a negotiator responded and negotiations were attempted, but a response was not received, ISP said.

About 10:30 p.m., the ISP SWAT team entered the residence, located Crockett and took him into custody without further incident. He was taken to Parke County Jail.

Once his Parke County charges have been adjudicated, Crockett will be transported to Porter County to face the warrant charges there.