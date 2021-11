Nov. 1—ELKHART — A standoff with police Sunday ended when a SWAT team stormed the house and took an Elkhart man into custody.

Officers were dispatched about 11 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Liberty Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Dispatchers indicated there was a man inside the house with a knife, and there was a gas hazard because the stove had been pulled away from the wall.