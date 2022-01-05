Standoff in Shasta County ends with man's arrest for attempted murder, domestic violence

After arresting a Whitmore man who had beaten a woman and threatened to kill her and shoot responding officers Monday evening, deputies said they found guns staged throughout his home and in a barn, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition and high capacity magazines.

Lance Wilding was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officers said they surrounded a home in the 3100 block of Whitmore Road in eastern Shasta County and, following a 10-minute standoff, Wilding came out and surrendered. Sheriff's deputies then arrested him.

The Record Searchlight does not identify victims of domestic violence unless they ask to be named. The newspaper is withholding details that would serve to identify the victim in this case.

According to the sheriff's office, at 5:17 p.m. Monday, an adult who had been at the home and was not directly involved called 911 from a store to report the assault and said Wilding had ripped telephone lines from a wall so the person couldn't call law enforcement.

The caller also reported hearing a single gunshot from inside the house after leaving.

After deputies arrived at the store, the person also reported Wilding had firearms in the house and cases of ammunition. The person told deputies Wilding normally kept guns in his bedroom, but had recently scattered them throughout the house.

The person told deputies Wilding talked about "placing propane tanks around the yard so he could shoot the tanks and blow them up when officers were near them."

A law enforcement officer from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection joined deputies in setting up a perimeter around the house and they used a patrol car's PA system to tell the man to surrender, which he did after 10 minutes.

Medical personnel took the woman to a local hospital for treatment of a traumatic brain injury along with severe bruising to her face and neck.

Deputies found numerous loaded firearms in the house, including many that were out in the open inside Wilding's bedroom.

"Other loaded firearms appeared to be staged near the front windows of the house. Deputies found several thousand rounds of ammunition and numerous high-capacity magazines within the house as well," the sheriff's office said.

Officers found another pistol and boxes containing several thousand rounds of ammunition in a barn on the property, according to the news release. Law enforcement seize all the guns and ammunition for evidence.

Wilding's arrest record showed he is a convicted felon from a prior domestic violence case, the sheriff's office said.

Wilding was booked into Shasta County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, domestic violence, multiple counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, destroying a 911 communication device, terrorist threats, child abuse and possessing large-capacity magazines.

Standoff leads to man's arrest for attempted murder, domestic violence