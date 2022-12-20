Standoff with shooting suspect in Colorado Springs neighborhood ends in murder-suicide

Dec. 19—Three people are dead after an hours-long standoff between a barricaded suspect and law enforcement in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The suspect is among the dead.

Around 10:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Office reported in a social media post that a suspect involved in a shooting Monday morning was inside a residence in the 9800 block of Rubicon Drive. Nearby residents were asked to shelter-in-place and avoid the area.

On scene, dozens of marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles, a fire engine, a bomb squad vehicle and what appeared to be a battering ram vehicle belonging to the Colorado Springs Police Department surrounded the block.

SWAT members found three deceased adults after entering the home around 12:30 p.m. The suspect had a domestic relationship with one victim, according to the Sheriff's Office. The names of the suspect and victims will be released pending identification by the El Paso County Coroner's Office and notification of next of kin.

The scene was cleared around 1 p.m., though caution tape still surrounded the home and several vehicles.