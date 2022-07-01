Standoff suspect among those indicted in Boyd

Jul. 1—CATLETTSBURG — A 27-year-old man accused in a June 11 standoff with Boyd County deputies has been indicted by a grand jury, among many others this week in the county.

Robert T. Blevins, of Ashland, was indicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and first-degree fleeing on foot.

Blevins is accused of pulling a gun on a neighbor in the area of Jeri Court and Forestdale road, court records show. When deputies tried to speak with Blevins during the investigation, he holed up in his house and refused to come out, citation states.

After some negotiations through the bedroom window, Blevins gave himself up to officers, records show.

The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:

—Brandon L. Christian, 23, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense trafficking in less than 10 Oxycodones.

—Brittany Eldridge, 38, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of food stamp fraud in excess of $10,000.

—Victor Kersey, 45, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree burglary.

—Andy Ray Armstrong, 30, address unknown, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin, one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of third-degree criminal mischief.

—James Roy Lee Murdock, 18, of South Point, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Kimberly J. Donta, 45, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense trafficking in meth greater than 2 grams.

—James A. Salyers, 38, of Flatwoods, was indicted on one count of first-offense possession of a third-degree narcotic and one count of auto theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

—William Zane-Allec Neal, 24, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Emily D. Powers, 37, of Flatwoods, was indicted one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

