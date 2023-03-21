Standoff suspect dies by suicide after shooting at three officers in Fresno, police say

A man who fired on police in southeast Fresno on Monday night died by suicide rather than surrender to officers, said Fresno police.

The suspect, who reportedly had access to a handgun and a rifle, fired on three officers during the lengthy standoff, Lt. Leslie Williams said.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. in the 4700 block of East Hamilton Avenue near Fresno Pacific College. Multiple officers were on scene in the neighborhood during the standoff.

Williams said none of the officers fired on were injured.

Police repeatedly called on the man to surrender. At one point, officers called for assistance from the Clovis Police Department to bring an aerial surveillance drone to the scene.