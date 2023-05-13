Standoff suspect federally indicted

May 13—ASHLAND — The suspect in an hours long standoff with Kentucky State Police in February was indicted on federal charges last Thursday.

Corey J. Benton, 33, of Hamtramck, Michigan, was slapped with a multi-count indictment by a federal grand jury, charging him with distributing and possessing fentanyl and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

According to the indictment, Benton intentionally distributed a mixture containing fentanyl on three separate occasions beginning in October 2022.

On the date of the standoff, officers attempted to serve an extraditable warrant out of Michigan, but Benton barricaded himself in a home on 7th Street in Grayson where he was eventually apprehended after being located in the attic.

Following his arrest, officers discovered more fentanyl and a handgun, resulting in federal charges.

In the first five counts of the indictment pertaining to distributing fentanyl, Benton faces up to 30 years in prison if his prior felony convictions are drug offenses.

Benton is incarcerated in Carter County Detention Center facing state charges of possessing a handgun by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.

