Standoff in Traverse City leads to road closure, arrest

Apr. 28—TRAVERSE CITY — A confrontation between a woman and her boyfriend resulted in a standoff with law enforcement until the woman surrendered the rifle.

Traverse City police received a call of a felonious assault in the 800 block of South Division Street at 10:35 p.m. Thursday, Sgt. Adam Gray said.

A 43-year-old Traverse City woman and her 56-year-old boyfriend were drinking and arguing about her "random statements" to him that were not making a lot of sense, Gray said.

The fight escalated, and when she pointed a rifle at him, he fled the house, the man told police.

TCPD called in the Northern Michigan Regional Emergency Response Team, comprised of officers from different local agencies, at approximately 2:30 a.m.

TCPD also received help from neighboring law enforcement agencies to close North Division from 10th to 13th streets and 11th Street between Maple and Elmwood.

At 5:16 a.m. Friday, emergency responders got the woman to surrender her weapon without incident or injuries to anyone involved.

"Once the SWAT was actually activated, and at the residence, it was almost instantaneous," Gray said. "But prior to the SWAT team getting there, it was quite some time, because we attempted negotiations before that."

By 5:50 a.m., he said, all of the roads were open.

After the woman surrendered to police, she was taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail where she is in custody awaiting her arraignment on charges of domestic assault, aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm and possession of firearms while under the influence.

Gray said he did not have blood alcohol or preliminary breath test results for the couple.

No threat was posed to the general public at any point, he said.

TCPD and the Northern Michigan Regional ERT were assisted by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police Traverse City Post, Traverse City Fire Department and the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office.