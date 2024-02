A standoff is underway in Arlington with a man who deputies say was shooting at his neighbor’s house.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office first reported the standoff in the 23200 block of 115th Avenue Northeast at 6:33 a.m. Thursday.

The road is closed.

Deputies said the suspect is barricaded inside a home.

A SWAT team is trying to get him to surrender peacefully.

People are asked to avoid the area.