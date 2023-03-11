Man allegedly shot at police and feds in Overland Park; standoff ongoing at apartment

Police were in a standoff with a suspect in Overland Park Friday evening after a man allegedly fired two shots at Overland Park detectives and federal agents during an attempt to arrest him on a felony warrant.

Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department, said the suspect was stopped in a vehicle near 95th Street and Rosewood as police were attempting to serve the warrant. The man fled the vehicle, Lacy said, and fired two shots toward Overland Park detectives and federal agents there.

No law enforcement officers were injured. Police returned fire, and it was not immediately known whether the suspect was injured.

He barricaded himself in his nearby apartment, prompting the standoff with police, Lacy said.

